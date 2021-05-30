Dubai: An unidentified man has been arrested in Kuwait after sneaking into the Kuwait International Airport runway and allegedly boarding the plane of the country’s Crown Prince, Sheikh Meshaal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, local media reported.
According to Al Rai newspaper, the suspect was drunk when he was busted. He was consequently referred to the State Security Department for further investigation. The probe seeks to uncover how he managed to get into the airport and board the plane, circumventing security.
The man is said to have made his way into the plane while it was undergoing routine maintenance ahead of a scheduled take-off on Sunday.