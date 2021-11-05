Cairo: The last COVID-19 patient had left Kuwait’s field hospital set up last year to treat sufferers of the highly contagious disease, local media reported, citing a hospital official amid a dramatic drop in infection cases in the country.
The patient had stayed for four months at the facility.
“Thanks to Allah, the last coronavirus patient has left the Kuwait field hospital,” the facility’s deputy director Dr Fawzy Al Khawari said.
“A lot of thanks and gratitude are due to everyone who contributed to establishing and operating this national bastion,” he added on Twitter, posting a picture of the hospital’s staff paying farewell to the patient.
Set up in April last year on an area of 10,000 square metres, the field hospital was designated for treating COVID-19 cases.
It comprises 40 ICU beds and 200 other beds, in addition to a pharmacy and medical warehouses.
It was not immediately clear if there are other COVID-19 patients still at other hospitals in the country.
In recent months, Kuwait has quickened mass vaccination against COVID-19, resulting in a significant decline in the virus infections and related deaths.
Health authorities have registered 21 new COVID-19 cases and reported no related death in the past 24 hours.
Kuwait has recently started providing booster shots for people who received the second dose of vaccines six months ago.
Last month, the Kuwaiti government eased virus-related restrictions for the fully vaccinated people and announced the return of the country’s airport to operate at full capacity.