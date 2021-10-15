Cairo: Kuwait’s top appeals court had confirmed a seven-year imprisonment term against a university professor convicted of bankrolling terrorism in Syria, local media reported.
The Court of Cassation also ordered the convict and two others to pay a fine of KD700,000 and confiscation of KD668,00 in their possession. The convict is a teacher at an Islamic Sharia law faculty.
The court handed down a similar sentence to his brother and confirmed a five-year-jail term against a third defendant in the same case. The verdicts are final.
The three were prosecuted last year after accusation they had illegally collected nearly KD500,000 for financing the terrorist Al Nusra Front, an affiliate of Al Qaeda in war-torn Syria.
The defendants denied the charges, claiming they had collected the money to support needy families in Syria.