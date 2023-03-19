Cairo: Kuwait’s top court Sunday nullified the country’s parliament elected last September in a ruling expected to trigger a political crisis.
The Constitutional Court ruled to invalidate the National Assembly elected in 2022 and reinstate the previous disbanded assembly that was elected two years earlier, Kuwait’s official news agency KUNA reported.
In its ruling, the court voided the entire election process conducted last September in Kuwait’s five constituencies and membership of the winning candidates due to the invalid dissolution of the previous assembly as well as the call on voters to elect new lawmakers, KUNA added.
Kuwaiti Crown Prince Meshal Al Ahmad announced the parliament’s dissolution and called for an early election, citing a rift between the then legislature and the government.