Dubai: Kuwait’s prominent songwriter and composer Sheikh Duaij Al Khalifa Al Sabah passed away on Saturday morning in Kuwait, Al Qabas newspaper reported. He was 50. The Emiri Diwan of Kuwait mourned the poet, while indicating that his body will be buried in the afternoon.
Born on February 10, 1971, Sheikh Duaij is the grandson of the late Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah. He received a BA in Political Science from Kuwait University and is known for “Abo Sarah In The Building (2009),” “I Am Not To Blame (2020)”, and “The Difficult Mission (2021)”.
The last thing that the poet Duaij published on his Twitter page on Friday, was a set of poetic verses welcoming the visit of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Kuwait, as part of his tour of the GCC countries.
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, on the death of Sheikh Duaij .
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent similar messages to the Emir of Kuwaiti Emir.