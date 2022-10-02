Dubai: Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah on Sunday submitted the resignation of his government to Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Sabah, state news agency KUNA reported.
The move follows the announcement of the results of the parliamentary elections during the extraordinary meeting of the government chaired by Sheikh Ahmad.
The Cabinet approved a decree calling the National Assembly to convene on Tuesday. According to article No.57 of the Kuwaiti constitution, the government will be formed at the beginning of each legislative chapter.
Three days ago, official results showed that opposition candidates, including Islamists, made considerable gains in the parliamentary election.
The poll results showed that most of the so-called pro-government lawmakers had lost their districts while the Shi’ite bloc added more seats. Meanwhile, the Islamic Constitutional Movement, Kuwait’s branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, has consolidated its share in the 50-seat assembly.