Cairo: Kuwait’s early parliament elections are expected to be held late next month, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.
Earlier this week, Kuwait formally dissolved parliament and installed a new government until the new election.
The government will discuss at its next meeting a decree on holding the early polls, Al Anba said, quoting an unidentified government source.
“The expected date for holding the legislative elections, which is being studied, is the end of September,” the source said. “The final date will be determined by next week after examining the topic from all its sides, including preparations of ministries and other agencies concerned such as the ministries of the interior, health and education,” added the source.
In June, Kuwaiti Crown Prince Meshal Al Ahmad announced the parliament’s dissolution and called for an early election.
He said a call for the snap polls will be made in the coming months after “related legal arrangements” are drawn up.
The new government headed by Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Ahmad took the constitutional oath this week.
The previous government resigned in April after more than half members of the 50-strong parliament backed a no-cooperation motion against it. The resignation was accepted in May, and that government was requested to continue doing its job in a caretaker capacity.