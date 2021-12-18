Dubai: Kuwait’s first dentist, Dr. Jassim Mohammad Hussein bin Issa, passed away at the age of 90, local media reported.
The deceased is considered the first Kuwaiti dentist, and the first assistant undersecretary for dental services in the Ministry of Health.
During his service, he held several high-profile positions, including: President of the Kuwaiti Dental Association for several years, Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab Dental Federation, Member of the International Dental Association Committee for Prevention of oral and dental diseases.
He lived through the “golden period” of the Ministry of Health in Kuwait, which witnessed the opening of the Jahra, Farwaniya, Mubarak Al Kabeer, and Al Adan hospitals in one go.
Bin Issa was buried yesterday afternoon in the Sulaibikhat cemetery.