Cairo: A Kuwaiti court had sentenced five citizens to varying jail terms after convicting them of holding a divorced woman by force and torturing her for over nine years in a high-profile case, local media said.
The Criminal Court handed down 10 years in prison to each of the woman’s ex-husband and her half-brother, Al Anba newspaper reported.
The court sentenced two other brothers and a sister to seven years in jail each in the same case. All defendants were ordered to pay a fine of KD5,000 and a temporary compensation of KD 5,001 to the victim. The defendants were also charged with forcing the victim to sign a waiver of her inheritance share.
The rulings can be appealed.
A lawyer for the victim said she plans to request KD1 million in damages for her client after a final verdict is delivered.
“We appreciate the justice done to my client who suffered tribulations and injustice at the hands of close relatives. We'll continue in the case,” lawyer Mona Al Arish added.
The case erupted in public last May after Kuwaiti police freed the woman from a cell-like room in the family's house where she had been detained due to a dispute with the family after her divorce.
The incarceration was imposed on the woman after she asked to live independently away from the family after her divorce, an idea categorically rejected by her father who locked up in the room, local media reported at the time.
Her brothers purportedly kept her detention after the father’s death.
Her plight was revealed through a housemaid, who communicated with her and informed a lawyer who in turn filed a legal complaint to Kuwait's chief prosecutor. Later, police raided the house, freed the woman and arrested the suspects.