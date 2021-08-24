Cairo: A Kuwaiti woman has been handed down two years in prison and ordered to pay a fine of KD3,000 after being convicted of posting videos and images deemed violating public morals on her snapchat account, according to local media.
The court ordered the convict, a Kuwaiti national, to pay a bail of KD500 to suspend her jailing pending an appeal against the verdict. Neither the woman’s name nor age was disclosed.
The ruling is the latest in a crackdown in Kuwait on public posting of materials deemed obscene.
Earlier this month, the Kuwaiti Interior Ministry suspended a security man and referred him to prosecution to be interrogated over posting online a video seen as indecent.
Kuwaiti authorities have recently deported Pakistani actor Farhan Al Ali charged with outraging public morality on social media.
Last September, a Kuwaiti criminal court sentenced Al Ali to two years in prison after convicting him of violating public decency. The court also ordered the actor to pay a fine of KD1,000 and deportation from the country after serving the penalty.
Al Ali, who performed in a number of Kuwaiti TV serials and stage shows, was arrested in June last year.
Last year, Kuwaiti media reported that the actor had appeared naked in a video on his snapchat account. At the time, he claimed his snapchat had been hacked.