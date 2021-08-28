Cairo: A Kuwaiti man had fatally stabbed his wife in a dispute and turned himself in to police, the second family murder reported in the country in a week, according to local media.
The victim, in her 30s, was stabbed to death by her husband during an unspecified dispute on Friday in their house in the area of Ardiya in the governorate of Farwaniya.
After the murder, the man gave himself up to police and handed over the knife used in the attack.
Police found signs of physical attack on the body of the woman, indicating she had been assaulted before the murder, media reports said.
Prosecutors ordered the husband, also in his 30s, be remanded for questioning over the motive for the crime.
Earlier this week, a Kuwaiti man shot dead his mother-in-law, aged 68, with a Kalashnikov rifle after he had chased her and his wife with his car.