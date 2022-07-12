Dubai: A young man has been arrested in Kuwait for stabbing a Kuwaiti citizen and his wife on a street in full public view in Salmiya area, after suspect tried to harass the victim’s wife, local media reported.
It all started when the man started to harass Kuwait's wife that resulted in a verbal altercation with the accused. It later developed into a fight and the accused took out a knife and stabbed the couple.
A security source said the citizen and his wife were immediately taken to a hospital, and their condition is said to be stable.
A video of the attack has gone viral on social media, which helped police identify the plate number of the perpetrator’s vehicle and led to his arrest.
Police found tools used for drug abuse with the suspect and a case of attempted murder and stabbing was registered against him. According to the accused, he justified his act due to previous disputes with the victim.