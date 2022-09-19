Dubai: A Kuwaiti soldier was accidently shot dead by his comrade in a friendly fire incident at a military camp on Sunday morning, local media reported.
According to a statement on its official Twitter account, the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army said the soldier who shot dead his comrade was handed over to the relevant authority for investigation to identify the details and circumstances surrounding the incident.
The Department of Moral Guidance and Public Relations at the army advised media outlets and social media users to obtain information from its official sources and avoid circulating rumours and wrong information.