Dubai: A Kuwaiti Snapchat celebrity has been sentenced to two years in jail and a fine of $1,600 for “imitating the opposite sex” and consuming drugs, local media reported.
According to media reports, he was arrested on suspicion of drug use, as he was in an inebriated condition and was mimicking the opposite sex.
Speaking before the court, the suspect’s lawyer claimed his client did not use narcotics at the time of his arrest and that he was only mimicking women.
This is not the first case of its kind to be reported in Kuwait. Last month, a transgender woman was sentenced to two years in prison for “imitating the opposite sex”.
Maha Al Mutairi, 40, was arrested several times before on the same grounds, her lawyer, Ibtissam Al Enezi said, adding that the latest conviction — which included “misusing phone communication” — was by far “the harshest”.
Under the Kuwaiti law, which is based on Islamic Sharia principles, “imitating the opposite sex” is a punishable crime. Under article 70 of the telecommunication law, a person who “misuses” telephone communication may be imprisoned for up to a year and fined up to 2,000 Kuwaiti dinars ($7,091).