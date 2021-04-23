Cairo: Kuwaiti singer Shams has said she buried herself to experience the “idea of death” and felt safe.
“I wanted to experience the idea of death, be alone and live fear,” she said on a TV show.
The 40-year-old singer said she had buried herself under seaside sands for 20 minutes.
Safe and peaceful
“I felt safe and peaceful. I felt that life is a mere deception and a lie. I started to hold myself to account,” she told “The Fortune Teller” show aired on the Egyptian private TV Al Mehwar.
“I felt that Allah’s mercy is larger than my mistakes.”
Shams said she mainly regrets neglecting her mother during her trips abroad.