Dubai: A Kuwaiti singer has been sentenced to three years in jail for challenging the rights of the country’s Emir and spreading fake news, local media reported.
According to Al Rai newspaper, the Court of Appeals sentenced her to 3 years in prison after she was found to be guilty of challenging the rights of Emir and spreading false news on her Twitter account.
This is not the first time a famous figure has been penalised in Kuwait for insulting the Emir. Last year, a well-known poet and political activist was arrested for “spreading fake news” about the government on Twitter.
Jamal Al Sayer, who is also a businessman, was charged with “insulting the emir, spreading fake news that could harm the state’s image and misusing his mobile phone.”
Al Sayer had written a series of critical tweets about the country’s partly democratic political system, in particular highlighting the Kuwaiti government′s refusal to be questioned by Parliament.
Meanwhile, more than 80 media outlets have been referred to the Public Prosecution over the past two weeks for violations media-related laws.