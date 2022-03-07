Dubai: Kuwaiti security forces have arrested a Kuwait man for shooting dead a Saudi man after imagining that his sister was with him in a car in Al Jahra, Kuwait, local media reported.
The suspect killed the Saudi under the wrong belief that the victim was having an affair with his sister,
The crime happened on Sunday when the Kuwaiti man saw the victim along with his wife in their car, but he thought she was his sister as he was allegedly under hallucinations caused by drugs.
The victim was taken to hospital but was proclaimed dead from a gunshot to the head while he was driving his car, which rammed into a lamp post.
According to preliminary investigation, the suspect was under the influence of drugs when he killed the Saudi man thinking the woman, who was with him in the car, was his sister.
Kuwaiti authorities notified their Saudi counterparts about the murder of the Saudi man for the completion of legal procedures and the transfer of the deceased’s body to the Kingdom.