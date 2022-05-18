Cairo: A Kuwaiti man had complained to police that his housemaid is an alcoholic and poses a danger to his household and children, according to a local newspaper.
On arriving to the complainant’s house, police found the servant in an “unnatural” state and seized with her a bottle of alcohol, Al Rai added. The woman was taken to a local police station.
Neither the age nor nationality of the housemaid was given.
Kuwait, a country of 4.6 million people mostly foreigners, is experiencing a shortage resulting from coronavirus-induced restrictions that the government has recently loosened.