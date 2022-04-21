Cairo: A Kuwaiti man has filed a police complaint saying that 40 sheep had been stolen from his desert rest house during the iftar, the sunset time of breaking day-long fasting in the holy Islamic month of Ramadan, a local newspaper has said.
The complainant said unknown thieves had sneaked into his property by scaling its wall in the area of Al Mutla in Al Jahra governorate in western Kuwait while the guard was away having his iftar meal with a friend, Al Anba reported.
The burglars led the stolen sheep to an unknown destination, he added.
The man gave description of the sheep in his complaint and police embarked on a hunt in the hope of finding the animals before they are sold.