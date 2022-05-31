Dubai: A Kuwaiti man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 24-year-old Egyptian woman in Al Salimi desert, local media reported.
The suspect is said to have pretended to be the son of a Member of the National Assembly before raping his victim.
Upon his arrest, it was revealed that he had a criminal history and was accused in theft, robbery and drug abuse.
Kuwait’s Penal Code defines rape as a crime against honour, positioning women and girls as ‘vessels of honour’ rather than recognising their human right to bodily integrity and sexual autonomy.
Article (186) of the Criminal Code (1960) criminalises rape and indecent assault. Meanwhile, Articles 191 and 192 of the Penal Code (1960) specifies a prison sentence of up to 10 years, or up to 15 years for sexual harassment, where the offence was committed with hate, threat or deception.
However, Article 182 of the Penal Code (1960) exempts rapists and/or kidnappers from punishment if they marry their victim with the permission of her guardian.