Cairo: A Kuwaiti man had rammed into his neighbours’ cars after they had rejected his proposal to marry their daughter, a local newspaper.
The man, an ex-army officer, intentionally drove his vehicle into the neighbours’ cars in the area of Mubarak Al Kabeer and damaged all of them, according to Al Rai.
The affected neighbours reported the incident to police who registered a case of vandalism against the man.
The scale of the damage is being assessed as police has impounded the suspect’s car pending investigations.