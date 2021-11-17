Cairo: Kuwaiti authorities said they arrested a citizen who posted several online videos defaming the country.
The Interior Ministry’s Cyber Crime-Combating Directorate said the videos posted on social media had also violated public morality.
“The video-maker admitted to what has been attributed to him. He has been referred to the competent agency to take the necessary procedures with him,” police said. There was no word on the exact content of the footage.
Police also arrested another Kuwaiti man accused of posting video clips featuring alcohol drinks, banned in Kuwait, and violating public morality.
Neither the names nor ages of the suspects were given on legal grounds.