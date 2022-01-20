Cairo: Less than a month after named Kuwait’s Minister of Education and Scientific Research, Ali Al Mudhaf has presented his resignation, citing “political uneasiness”, local media reported.
The minister has felt “political uneasiness” after two family lawmakers have backed a motion to withdraw confidence from Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Hamad Jaber Al Ali, the reports said.
Al Mudhaf had presented his resignation to Prime Minister Sabah Al Khalid, Al Anba newspaper reported, quoting what it termed as well-informed sources.
There has been no comment from Al Mudhaf or the government.
“The resignation offer comes out of feeling political uneasiness in which MPS Muhlal and Abdullah Al Mudhaf have landed him [the minister] in by giving their early support to the no-confidence request,” the sources added.
Kuwait’s new government was sworn in earlier this month.