Dubai: A Kuwaiti citizen lost more than 83,000 Kuwaiti dinars (about Dh1 million) within half an hour of responding to an unknown international phone call, local media reported.
The caller is said to have misled the Kuwaiti citizen by introducing himself as an official from a trading company and that he needed to update his personal data and bank account number.
The unsuspecting citizen, who used to trade with international stock exchanges through a financial brokerage company, shared the details with the caller. The victim said that within half an hour of his phone call, he received a bank message that 83,000 dinars were deducted from his account.
When he called the bank and brokerage company, he realised that he had fallen prey to a scam. The department of criminal investigation is investigating the case.