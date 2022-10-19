Cairo: A Kuwaiti appeals court has confirmed a two-year jail term earlier handed down to a citizen on charges of threatening and blackmailing his fiancée, a Kuwaiti newspaper has said. He was also ordered to pay a fine of KD5,000.
The defendant was put on trial after investigations proved he had seized the victim’s email, photos and footage, exploited them to extort jewellery, wristwatches and KD20,000 from her, Al Anba added.
The victim, a Kuwaiti national, said she had known the defendant via social media.
He later asked for her hand marriage, but after seizing her photos and footage, he embarked on blackmailing her to cause her a scandal and laid hands on her jewellery and money, the report said.
To put an end to his extortion, the woman lodged a legal complaint with authorities against him, accusing him of illegally accessing her mobile phone.
Following the latest verdict, the victim’s lawyer said she would also request the defendant to pay compensation for the material and psychological harm he caused by blackmailing her and seizing her jewellery and money.