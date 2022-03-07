Dubai: A Kuwaiti man has been sentenced death for the premeditated murder of his wife. He beat her to death with a thick stick, local media reported.
According to court papers, the suspect then threw her body near a remote area in Al Salmi area.
The crime dates back to 2020 when the victim’s mother reported the sudden disappearance of her daughter to police, adding that she tried calling her son-in-law but his phone was switched off.
Following an investigation by the criminal investigation department, the suspect was arrested and admitted to killing his wife by hitting her on the head with a stick. He then put her body in a bag, and threw it in a place designated to disposing of dead animals and covered it with some wood.
The Kuwait Court of Cassation sentenced him to death.