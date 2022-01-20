Cairo: A Kuwaiti court had sentenced a citizen to seven years in prison on charges of forgery for having illegally registered a non-Kuwaiti as his son in his name in a rare case in the country, a local newspaper has reported.
The verdict was passed by the Criminal Court, which also passed a similar sentence against the false son, convicting him of knowing about the crime and presenting official documents claiming he is a Kuwaiti national, Al Qabas added.
The court had looked into a DNA test report proving that the biological father of the son was another man holding the citizenship of another Gulf country.
The motive for the crime was not disclosed.
Foreigners make nearly 3.5 million of Kuwait’s overall population of around 4.6 million. In recent months, there have been voices in Kuwait calling for drastic measures to redress the demographic imbalance in the Gulf country.