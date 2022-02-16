Dubai: A Kuwaiti fashionista and her expat boyfriend have been both sentenced to two years in jail with hard labour for posting an ‘immoral’ video clip on Snapchat, local media reported.
The duo were also fined 2,000 dinars each and the fashionista’s boyfriend will also be deported after serving his jail term.
According to Al Rai newspaper, the Criminal Investigations Department of the High Court issued the ruling in the case that had caused a social uproar in the conservative country.
The fashionista was arrested last November after ‘leaking’ a video of herself having sex with her boyfriend.
The woman, identified as B.B, and her boyfriend, were arrested after Kuwait’s Public Prosecution issued an arrest warrant.
The woman had a past record of sharing provocative content on her social media channels, seeking to get more followers, something seen as being contrary to the norms and traditions of Kuwaiti society.