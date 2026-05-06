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UAE leadership offers condolences to Kuwait on passing of Sheikh Abdullah

Messages of sympathy sent from UAE rulers to Emir of Kuwait

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UAE leadership offers condolences to Kuwait on passing of Sheikh Abdullah

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolence to Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the death of Sheikh Abdullah Mohammed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched messages of condolences to the Emir of Kuwait.

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