Dubai: The Criminal Court of Kuwait has sentenced a former school security guard to death for the sexual assault of a teacher at the same institution.
The guard was convicted of inappropriately touching and attempting to kiss the teacher, actions that were confirmed by surveillance footage used as evidence in the trial.
The Public Prosecution presented compelling evidence, including video captured by school security cameras, which substantiated the teacher’s accusations against the expatriate guard.
The case has ignited significant discussion within the community and across social media about the safety protocols in educational institutions and the measures necessary to protect educators and students alike from such grievous violations.