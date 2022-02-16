Dubai: A Kuwaiti policeman was kidnapped in the West Abdullah Mubarak area from his vehicle and beaten up for arresting a drug peddler, local media reported.
The policeman is said to have gone on a regular inspection mission after he got a call from some military personnel. While getting out of his vehicle, the cop was kidnapped, beaten up, filmed and thrown out of a speeding vehicle. He was threatened with consequences if he reported the matter.
The police officer later went to the hospital to receive treatment and filed a complaint along with a medical report.
In his statement, the cop said he was kidnapped and beaten up as revenge for arresting someone accused in a drug case. The arrested individual, after his release from prison, wanted to settle scores with help of his military colleague.
Following a thorough investigation, the CID officers hunted down the suspects, first one was arrested in Mubarak Al Kabeer area, while the second one surrendered. They were referred to the public prosecution and have been detained for further investigation.