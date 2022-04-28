Cairo: A Kuwaiti court has convicted a citizen of atheism and sentenced him to two months in prison, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.
The Criminal Court also ordered the defendant to pay a fine of KD10,000 after he was charged with posting two tweets deemed blasphemous, Al Anba added.
The first tweet mocked Islamic rituals and belief in God, the paper said. In his second tweet, the defendant denied presence of heaven, according to the report.
In an explanation for its verdict, the court said man has no absolute freedom and that freedom is controlled by religious and ethical norms of society.
The tribunal added that the defendant’s tweets implied an affront to the Divine Entity, deriding Islam and lampooning its rites in public.