Dubai: A Kuwaiti man has been given a five-year prison sentence for verbally and physically attacking a delivery employee after complaining that the food he had ordered was unappetizing, local media reported.
According to media reports, the Kuwaiti national assaulted the delivery man, stole his car key and ate the food that other customers had ordered.
Following the incident, the delivery worker contacted the restaurant owner, who rushed to resolve the situation. The restaurant owner, however, has been verbally abused by the Kuwaiti national. Consequently, they reported the incident to the nearest police station and filed a case against the Kuwait citizen.
Police investigations have found the man guilty of physically and verbally assaulting the restaurant owner and employee.