Cairo: A Kuwaiti man, wielding a knife, attacked a police station and injured a policeman, a local newspaper reported.
The alleged assailant had attempted to free a female relative kept in custody in the police station in the suburb of Sabah Al Salim, Al Rai added, citing a security source.
Police personnel inside the place overpowered the attacker, who turned out to be an ex-convict.
A policeman was injured in the hand as a result of the attack, the source added. Kuwaiti authorities have recently enhanced security for security patrols on the streets after a recent deadly attack.
In June, a young Syrian man, fleeing after killing his mother, fatally stabbed a traffic policeman in the area of Al Mahboula in Kuwait’s governorate of Al Ahmadi.
Dubbed in the local media the Mahboula crime, the murder shook Kuwait and triggered calls for tougher enforcement of law and more protection for police.
In July, Kuwaiti police patrolmen had to shoot in the air after coming under an attack from four brothers while breaking up a brawl, local media reported at the time.