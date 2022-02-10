Dubai: Veteran Kuwaiti astronomer and meteorologist Dr Saleh Al Ojairi died on Thursday at the age 102 after a long journey of contributions and achievements in the fields of astronomy and mathematics.
Born on June 23, 1920, Al Ojairi is credited for introducing astronomy and meteorology to Kuwait, where he built the country’s first observatory in the early 1970s.
Al Ojairi wrote many books and articles on astronomy and mathematics and gave several seminars and lectures as well as the programmes he presented in specialized scientific centers and clubs.
He had contributed many books for the Arab world about astronomy and was behind the formation of Ojairi Calendar, which was first issued in 1952, and is considered the most authentic and used calendar in Kuwait to follow dates and prayer times. He also has several publications, research and a library named after him.
As the most experienced, well-known and highly regarded astronomer in Kuwait and the Arab world, Al Ojairi participated in various events in local and international scientific conferences
Al Ojairi was awarded honorary doctorate by Kuwait University 1981 and in 1988 in recognition of his contributions to the astronomical field.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to Twitter to offer his condolences to the people of Kuwaiti and greater GCC region.
“Our condolences to the people of Kuwaiti and the GCC on the death of astronomer Dr Saleh Al Ojairi, an icon of science and knowledge in the astronomic field, whom we cherish and proud of,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
“We hope he will be survived by a new generation of GCC astronomers and scientists in other spheres,” the Vice-President added.