Cairo: A Kuwaiti court had sentenced a woman to life imprisonment on charges of killing her daughter and keeping her body in the house for five years, local media reported.
The case dates back to last October.
After arrest, the Kuwaiti woman initially pleaded not guilty, saying that she had found her daughter lying on the ground dead, did not report her death for fear of legal punishment and consequently kept her corpse.
However, one of the defendant’s sons testified that his mother had maltreated his sister and locked her up in the house.
The woman denied she had intended to kill her daughter, claiming she wanted to restrain her behaviour.
Prosecutors accused the woman of having locked up the daughter in a small room inside the family’s house since 2012, denying her access to basics and education.
Later, the daughter was placed inside a toilet where she died and her body found decomposed, media said.
During the five years, the mother had welded the windows and installed ventilators to prevent smell of the dead body from spreading outside.
In delivering the ruling, the criminal court said the verdict runs in line with law, Al Qabas newspaper reported, citing a source close to the case.
But a lawyer for the victim’s father said they will appeal against the ruling and demand death penalty for the defendant. Neither the woman’s age or the victim’s was given.