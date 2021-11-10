Cairo: A Kuwaiti woman, at odds with her husband, told police he illegally possessed arms and explosives, local media reported.
But on reaching the alleged warehouse in the area of Qurain in the governorate of Mubarak Al Kabeer, police found nothing, Al Anba newspaper reported, citing a security source.
Investigations revealed that the woman filed the false report to avenge her husband after he had beaten her up during an unspecified dispute, the source added.
A case of a false alert and disturbing authorities has been registered against the woman, the Kuwaiti portal Mobasher News said. If convicted, the woman could face jail and a fine of around KD1,000.