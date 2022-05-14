Cairo: An apparently drunk US serviceman has been arrested in Kuwait for verbally assaulting police personnel, a local newspaper has reported.
The man had used an abusive language against a Kuwaiti policewoman and an officer with the rank of lieutenant colonel and threatened to cause harm as being an American national, Al Anba added.
The suspect, now in custody at a police station in Kuwait City, was in company of two girls – an Armenian and an Egyptian – while he smelt of alcohol, the report said.
When stopped by police for having harassed people at a café, the serviceman used “immoral and insulting” words in addressing the cops, the paper quoted a security source as saying.
Eyewitnesses told the paper that the serviceman’s behaviour had drawn their anger and that they helped police take the muscular man into a patrol car.