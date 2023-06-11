Cairo: Kuwait has introduced a new entry visa for sports, cultural and social activities. The country’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Talal Al Khalid has issued a decree introducing the new visa allowing the holder to practice sports, cultural or social activities in Kuwait.
The visa is issued by the Kuwaiti General Directorate for Residency Affairs upon an application presented by sports clubs, or cultural and social institutions and associations accredited in the country in line with regulations to be set by residency affairs authorities.
According to the decree, the new visa allows the holder residency in Kuwait for three months, renewable for a maximum of one year starting from the entry date.
The step is seen as aimed to boost related activities and openness in Kuwait, and stimulate economic and trade links.
Foreigners make up nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s overall population of 4.6 million.
Kuwait is set to reissue family entry visas for expatriates soon after a months-long halt, Al Rai newspaper reported, quoting what it termed as well-informed sources.
“The plan to reopen applications for family visas comes after finalising a number of procedures related to the visa issuance mechanism and prerequisites for applicants in terms of the salary and job,” the sources said without giving details.
The family visa will be limited to first-degree relatives, they added.
There was no immediate comment from authorities.
Kuwaiti authorities earlier last year halted family visit visas pending setting strict rules to ensure visitors will leave upon the expiry of their visas.
The system was partially revived last November when a decision was issued allowing reissuance of dependency visas for children aged five years and below.