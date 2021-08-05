People queue to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at an inoculation centre in Kuwait City, on August 3, 2021. Image Credit: AFP

Kuwait City: Kuwait’s Ministry of Health has revealed that 91 per cent of people who died due to COVID-19 in July were unvaccinated.

Of those who died also included 4.9 per cent of them got both doses, while 4 per cent received only the first jab.

Dr. Khaled Al Saeed, a member of the COVID-19 committee at the Ministry of Health, said in a Tweet: “We hate to see one death from this disease but the data is a clear statement of the effect of the vaccines approved by us to protect against death from the mutated Delta virus and the importance of taking the vaccine.”

Throughout July, the ministry recorded 351 deaths due to the COVID-19 virus. On July 6, Kuwait reported 20 deaths, the highest number of fatalities in a single day since the pandemic began a year and a half ago.

While at the beginning of the month fatalities were high, they dropped to single digits by the end of the month.

In the past two weeks, the health situation has been stabilising and the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalized patients and deaths have been decreasing.

Although there is no exact reason, many health officials have pointed to the fact that the vaccine roll out is a significant factor in bettering the health situation.

On Monday, the government said that of the 4.20 million population, at least 2.5 million citizens and residents received at least the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Recently, Kuwait has been speeding up its vaccination campaign to reach herd immunity, which is expected to be soon according to Al Saeed.

One way of doing so is increasing the number of daily doses administered, which reached around 100,000 according to the government. Also, to reach as many people as possible, the government revealed that they have 101 vaccination centres across the country.