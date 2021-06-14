Many people have criticised the travel ban, calling it illogical and inhuman as it targets a person solely based on their nationality. Arguments have been put forward claiming that restrictions should be enforced on both Kuwaitis and expats, especially since the virus does not differentiate between nationalities. Image Credit: Yasmena Al Mulla

Kuwait City: Despite the fact that a large portion of the citizens and expats in Kuwait is vaccinated, strict travel restrictions still remain in place.

According to health sources, around 67 per cent of the population has received at last one jab of the COVID-19 vaccine. Although more than half of those eligible have received some form of protection, several restrictions have yet to be lifted and there has been no indication that they will be lifted anytime soon.

Ongoing ban on expats

While many non-Kuwaitis received either the first or both doses of the vaccine, they are still barred from travelling to Kuwait despite the fact that their Kuwaiti counterparts are able to travel easily if they are vaccinated. Many expats have gone months, some over year, without seeing their families due to ongoing travel restrictions. The ban was put in place on February 7 and is in effect until further notice.

Many people have criticised the travel ban, calling it illogical and inhuman as it targets a person solely based on their nationality. Arguments have been put forward claiming that restrictions should be enforced on both Kuwaitis and expats, especially since the virus does not differentiate between nationalities.

Restrictions on Kuwaitis