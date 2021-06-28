Dubai: A 19-year-old Syrian man stabbed a police officer to death in Kuwait just to avoid a traffic fine, local media reported.
The suspect is said to have been stopped by the victim at 6am for violating traffic rules in the Abu Halifa area.
However, and to avoid any traffic fines, the violator grabbed a knife that he had kept in his car and unexpectedly stabbed the officer multiple times in the street.
Al Qabas newspaper quoted a security source as saying: “The perpetrator seized the victim’s weapon and fled the crime scene with his vehicle. The criminal investigation department (CID) is investigating the crime, and managed to identify the offender, who had an acquaintance with the victim.”
Mother murdered
Police investigations revealed the suspect also stabbed his Kuwaiti mother to death inside their house in the Al Qusour area soon after he killed the policeman.
The security source said: “Police officers received a report today morning about a Kuwaiti woman found lying in a pool of blood insider her house. Police patrols moved to the victim’s house, and the body was transferred to the Forensic Medicine Department. Investigations are still underway.”
The source added initial investigations indicate the policeman’s killer is the same person who was accused of killing his mother.
The culprit has been arrested after being caught hiding in the Wafra area. He refused to surrender himself at the beginning and exchanged fire with police but was arrested later.
Police said that the suspect sustained injuries during the exchange of fire before being arrested and was taken to hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries as a result of a sharp drop in his blood circulation.