To solve the traffic jams in the country, the Ministry of Interior said it will be withdrawing thousands of driving licences of expats which have already expired, as they are continuing to use them despite their expiry, which is a violation of the law. Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai: The growing problem of daily urban traffic congestion in Kuwait has attracted the attention of authorities at the highest level of national policy making.

According to local media, a circular will be issued very soon to prohibit driving with an old licence even if it is valid. The holders of old licenses will have to replace them with new driving licenses in order to restrict counterfeit driving licences.

Data will be interlinked between traffic department, manpower and residency affairs to detect blocked driving licences. Expats with old, invalid licence will not be able to renew their residence visas as they will have to handover their licence in order to renew residence.

It has been reported that many expats are driving with expired licences and on being caught, they will be fined KD 5. As for those who drive without a licence, they will be deported once caught.

Al Rai newspaper said that around 20,000 driving licences are granted to university students, most of them have finished their studies but they do not come and hand over their driving licence on finishing their studies. Hence, the Traffic department blocks it.