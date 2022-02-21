Dubai: Kuwait has formed a committee to verify the identity of persons living abroad who claim to be Kuwaiti citizens, local media reported.
The committee consists of representatives from the General Directorate of Nationality and Travel Documents, and the General Department of Criminal Evidence.
The panel will visit the countries where those persons, who claim to be Kuwaitis, are living in, and will interview them and they will have to undergo a paternity test to verify their claims before they allowed to come into the country.
The committee will facilitate the return of those who can prove they are Kuwaitis.
The committee will also receive Kuwaitis who claim they have sons or daughters abroad and will verify their identities by conducting a paternity DNA test on each to ensure the correctness of their claims.
All legal procedures will be completed for those proved to be Kuwaitis and will be granted the Kuwaiti citizenship.