Dubai: Children aged five to 11 will soon be vaccinated in Kuwait, the Ministry of Health announced yesterday.
With Pfizer-Biontech announcing they are close to obtaining a licence for the use of their vaccine for those in this age group, the ministry said it will vaccinate children in a few weeks from now as soon as the company obtains a licence for use in the US and Europe.
The dosage for this group will be much lower when compared to those above 12 years, Al Rai newspaper said.
This will eventually lead to the resumption of in-person schooling from second semester onward in light of the continued downward curve of pandemic.
As per official statistics, Kuwait has more than 427,000 children between the ages of five and 11. Among the targeted group, around 10 per cent to 15 per cent may either not be vaccinated or have health issues which may hinder the vaccination drive, meaning that 360,000 to 380,000 children will be vaccinated.