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Kuwait to open Al Shaheed Park Phase 3 with ice rink, Snow World, 2,300-seat theatre

Major expansion adds electric karting, 2.4km track and family attractions from October 1

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Al Shaheed Park Phase 3 will open in Kuwait on October 1 with an Olympic ice rink, Snow World, karting, a 2,300-seat theatre and a two-day carnival.
Al Shaheed Park Phase 3 will open in Kuwait on October 1 with an Olympic ice rink, Snow World, karting, a 2,300-seat theatre and a two-day carnival.
Kuwait Times

Dubai: Kuwait will open the third phase of Al Shaheed Park to the public on October 1, unveiling a major expansion that adds an Olympic sized ice skating rink, an indoor snow attraction, electric karting and a 2,300 seat theatre to one of the country’s leading urban destinations.

The opening will be marked by a two day carnival on October 1 and 2 featuring cultural performances, light shows, parades and sporting displays under themes of peace, harmony and hope.

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At the centre of the expansion is the Al Sour Theatre Complex, which includes a 2,300 seat Roman style theatre, an outdoor cinema and a multipurpose hall designed to host theatrical productions, cultural programmes, screenings and public events.

The new phase significantly broadens Al Shaheed Park’s recreational offering as the destination evolves beyond a traditional green space into a hub combining culture, sport, entertainment and family activities.

Among the biggest additions is an Olympic sized ice skating rink alongside Snow World, an indoor snow games hall. The development also includes an indoor electric karting circuit reported to stretch about 650 metres.

For runners and walkers, the expansion adds a dedicated 2.4 kilometre track, while family facilities include shaded climbing areas, a maze garden and interactive maps designed to help visitors navigate and explore the park.

The opening carnival will showcase the new facilities with light displays illuminating the dome of Al Sour Theatre, alongside Kuwaiti heritage performances, festive parades, art installations and visual shows across the development.

Local athletes are also scheduled to stage live parkour and skating demonstrations as part of the two day programme.

The latest expansion marks another stage in the transformation of Al Shaheed Park into a multidimensional public destination, bringing several attractions more commonly found in dedicated entertainment venues together within a major urban park.

By combining new indoor attractions with sporting infrastructure, cultural venues and outdoor recreation, Phase 3 is expected to broaden the park’s appeal to families, young people, fitness enthusiasts and visitors seeking cultural and entertainment experiences in central Kuwait.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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