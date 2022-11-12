Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior announced it would start implementing the iris, face, hand scanning and electronic signature procedures at Kuwait International Airport and the borders early next year to prevent deportees, including those involved in forgery, from returning to the country.
According to Al Seyassah newspaper, the procedures mentioned above will take effect upon completion of the supply, installation and testing of devices.
Well-informed sources said the Borders, Forensic Evidence and Information Systems departments are currently coordinating their efforts to start the operation. Advanced devices are said to have high efficiency rates and are accredited in most airports and borders worldwide.sd