Cairo: Kuwait has started receiving applications from non-Kuwaiti residents to employ 1,000 new foreign teachers to ease a shortage in certain specialties, a local newspaper has reported.
The Education Ministry has said it has vacancies for non-Kuwaiti teachers for the next school year to teach 11 different subjects, Al Qabas added.
Specialties for male candidates include English, French, math, science, physics, biology, geology, philosophy and decoration.
Female teachers are needed to teach music, physics, math and English. Applications are presented via the ministry’s website on a local contracting link.