Kuwait City: The Ministry of Health will begin to complete vaccinating all health workers, including their first degree relatives, starting Sunday.
Those included are medical professionals in governmental hospitals, private clinics and health care facilities.
The Ministry called on all first-degree relatives to register through the website, if they have not done already.
Although the nine-day Eid Al Adha holiday is set to begin on Sunday July 18, the Ministry of Health announced that the vaccination centres will continue to operate during the holiday from 8am to 8pm, except on Saturday.
Vaccination progress
As of July 3, the Ministry of Health has so far administered around 2.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to data published by the Ministry.
Out of the total number of doses administered, 923,307 people have received both doses of the vaccine, which means around 22 per cent of the adult population is fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, almost 1.5 million citizens and residents have received at least one jab of the vaccine.
On Thursday, the Ministry of Health announced that they will begin vaccinating children between the ages of 12 to 15 years-old starting next week.
Kuwait began its vaccination campaign on December 24. Currently, the Pfizer-BioNtech and Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines are being administered. Last month, the Ministry of Health granted emergency authorisation for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but it has yet to arrive in the country.