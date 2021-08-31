Abu Dhabi: Kuwaiti authorities have set a quota for passengers from India to Kuwait, against the background of the Cabinet’s approval to raise the Kuwaiti International Airport’s capacity to 10,000 passengers per day, local media reported.
Sources told Al Qabas the quota proposed for local and Indian airlines will be 760 passengers flown to Kuwait per week, including 380 passengers for local airlines and the same for Indian airlines.
The sources indicated that the airport authorities are awaiting the approval of the Indian side on the proposed numbers, in preparation for scheduling and launching direct flights between the two countries.
The civil aviation authorities in Egypt, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nepal will be addressed to determine the quota of the proposed numbers for arrivals to the country, a source said.